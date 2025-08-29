Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations under NAP

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police conducted search operations in four different areas on Friday as part of the ongoing National Action Plan (NAP) to target and apprehend criminal elements.

Teams from the local police, Elite Force, and other law enforcement agencies participated in the coordinated operations in the jurisdictions of the Naseerabad, Civil Lines, Wah Saddar, and Chauntra police stations.

During the operations, police registered the personal details of more than 150 individuals. They also conducted thorough checks of 91 houses, 154 shops, and two hotels.