NBF MD Visits Multan Office, Meets Writers
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Managing Director (MD) of the National Book Foundation (NBF), under the Federal Ministry of education and Professional Training, Dr. Kamran Jahangir, paid a visit to the Multan Regional Office of NBF.
Writers from Multan and NBF ambassadors gave him a warm welcome and organized a special gathering in his honor following his visit, said a press release issued here on Friday.
The honorary sitting was attended by a large number of writers, journalists, and intellectuals from across Multan.
Speaking at the event, Dr. Kamran Jahangir said that despite limited resources, the NBF has been making extensive efforts to promote book culture and publish new works. Responding to queries from writers, he noted that NBF has always given priority to the literary community of Multan and would continue to strengthen this engagement.
He also announced that a major book fair would soon be organized in Multan.
Dr. Jahangir further added that, in addition to book launch events, efforts are being made to expand the number of franchise centers to boost the sale and marketing of books.
He also announced plans to induct more NBF book ambassadors and to relaunch the monthly literary journal Kitab as a purely literary magazine. For this purpose, the journal’s editor and NBF’s official spokesperson, Saleem Akhtar, would be contacting writers.
Renowned poet Shakir Hussain Shakir introduced the attendees and conducted the proceedings of the event.
On this occasion, distinguished poet and critic Professor Anwar Jamal, eminent poet, writer and journalist Raziuddin Razi, well-known poet, writer and Regional Director of the Pakistan academy of Letters Multan, Azhar Saleem Majoka, senior writer Mukhtar Zafar, Dr. Abrar Abdul Salam, acclaimed calligrapher and poet Muhammad Mukhtar Ali, Muhammad Rafiq Qureshi, and publisher of Kiran Kiran Roshni, Ali Imran Mumtaz, also shared their views.
Other notable attendees included Qamar Raza Shahzad, Ali Naqvi, Professor Amjad Ramay, Khawaja Mazhar Nawaz Siddiqui, Sajjad Jahania, Punjab Arts Council Multan Resident Director Saleem Qaiser, Nasir Mehmood Sheikh, Qaiser Abbas, Sabir Javed Yaad, Sohail Abidi, Rashid Hussaini, Fayaz Awan, Muhammad Zubair, among others.
