Iran offers assistance to Pakistan as President Pezeshkian condoles flood losses

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday received a telephone call from President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr Masoud Pezeshkian, who conveyed his condolences and solidarity with the people of Pakistan over the devastation caused by ongoing floods in various parts of the country.

Expressing sympathy with the bereaved families who have lost loved ones and property in the calamity, President Pezeshkian assured that Iran stood by Pakistan in this difficult time and offered any assistance his country could extend to the flood-affected population.

The prime minister thanked President Pezeshkian for his thoughtful gesture and Iran’s expression of support, terming it a reflection of the deep fraternal ties between the two nations. He also requested that his warm regards and good wishes be conveyed to the Supreme Leader Ayatullah Ali Khamenei.

Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations and expressed keen anticipation of their interaction at the upcoming SCO Summit in Tianjin, China.