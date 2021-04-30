IGP assures corona vaccination of police personnel on priority, lauds performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi Friday said that alike the health workers KP police personnel are also risking their lives to play the role of front line force in war against the corona infection and in view of this, vaccination of the police personnel was also a priority.

For the purpose the government would be contacted to get it done on a case to case basis, he said while addressing a cash and certificate distribution ceremony here at Malik Saad Shaheed Police Line.

He commended the traffic officers and Jawans of Malakand, Mardan and Hazara divisions for their excellent performance in ensuring effective implementation of corona related SOPs during the third wave of Coronavirus.

He said that the KP Traffic Highways Police, in a very difficult and unfavorable situation, risked their precious lives and carried out their professional duties in a very cheerful and efficient manner beyond their normal duties.

He said that the enforcement work of the Traffic Highways Police on SOPs against coronavirus was inspiring and hoped that the Traffic Highway Police would continue their duty with more dedication and commitment.

Later the IGP was informed that in order to ensure implementation of government SOPs, the officers and personnel of traffic highways of Malakand, Mardan and Hazara divisions challaned 5486 vehicles, impounded 537 vehicles and arrested 58 drivers. It also distributed masks to 1774 people at various places and educated the people about the government's precautionary measures.

On this occasion, the police chief Dr Sanaullah Abbasi presented cash prizes and certificates of appreciation to the officers and Jawans of Traffic Highways of Malakand, Mardan and Hazara Division.

Those who received cash and appreciation certificates included Inspector Tayyab Khan, Sub-Inspector Sajjad Khan and ASI Aizaz Khan. , IHC Alam Zeb Khan, HC Sajjad Ahmed, Constable Syed Riyaz Ali Shah, LHC Imtiazuddin, Constable Shehzad, Constable Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Constable Saeed, Constable Khaista Rehman, DFC Bakht Taj, DFC Kabir Dad, Inspector Amir Bahadur, Sub-Inspector Sohail Khan, Head Constables Muhammad Rizwan, Sharafat, Constables Abdullah, Mumtaz Ahmed, Sultan Murad and Hameed Khan.

Chief Capital City Police, DIG Traffic, SSP Peshawar and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.