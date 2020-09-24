Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khybr Pakhtunhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi Thursday said the enemy of state was engaged to destabilize the country through spreading sectarianism and it was joint responsibility to strengthen inter-faith harmony to foil the nefarious designs of anti state elements

Presiding over a high level meeting in Kohat district, he said the provincial police force was fully ready to frustrate every effort of the enemy of the country to create unrest and law and order situation in the country, said a press release issued here.

He assured that all the available resources and energies would be utilized to protect the lives and properties of masses, adding that people should act responsibly while promoting brotherhood and tolerance in the society.

The IGP urged the masses to pay respect to each other's rights and remain peaceful.

He noted that peace in KP province could be restored due to great sacrifices rendered by general public and security forces.

He said it was a time not to allow anyone to sabotage the peace process and cooperate with the police force in maintenance of peace and order.

On the occasion, District Police Officer Kohat Javed Iqbal briefed the police chief about the security situation emerged in the wake of killing of two persons.

Regional Police Officer Kohat Tayyab Hafiz Cheema, SP Operation Kohat Tahir Iqbal, SP Investigation Fazl Ahmed Jan, DSP City Bashir Dad, DSP Saddar Sanobar Shah and officials of CTD and Special Branch were present during the meeting.

Later the IGP administer polio drops to the children under the age of five as part of measures to make the anti-polio vaccination campaign successful.