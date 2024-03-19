Open Menu

IGP Condoles Over DPO Battagram Death, Pays Tribute

Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM

IGP condoles over DPO Battagram death, pays tribute

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday went to Qalandar Abad to offer condolence to the bereaved family of late DPO Battagram, Muhammad Asif Gohar who breathed his last the other day due to cardiac arrest

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday went to Qalandar Abad to offer condolence to the bereaved family of late DPO Battagram, Muhammad Asif Gohar who breathed his last the other day due to cardiac arrest.

The IGP expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul of late IGP Battagram, Muhammad Asif Gohar. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

Paying tributes to the late DPO Battagram, the IGP said, Asif Gohar was a distinctive police officer with great abilities of investigation.

He said the investigation expertise of late DPO were exemplary and needed to be followed by other police officers.

The IGP was of the view that late DPO Asif Gohar had completed all the tasks he was assigned and his death created a vacuum that would take a long time to be filled.

He further said that in recognition of his services an important building or block will be named after him adding that the bereaved family will be provided with every possible assistance.

Later, the IGP laid wreath on the grave of late DPO Asif Gohar and offered Fateha. RPO Hazara Ejaz Khan, RPO Malakand, Muhammad Ali Gandapur, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail and police officers were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Abbottabad Malakand Muhammad Ali Family All

Recent Stories

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for do ..

Friends of Burns Centre hosted Iftar dinner for donors, staff

3 minutes ago
 Vigil rally taken out in connection of Internatio ..

Vigil rally taken out in connection of International TB day in Larkana

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

Police arrest three gamblers, recover stake money

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown against profiteers intensified

Crackdown against profiteers intensified

8 minutes ago
 PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as ca ..

PCB names team of HBL PSL 9 with Shadab Khan as captain

25 minutes ago
 SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 distri ..

SMBR reviews proposed housing schemes in 20 districts

8 minutes ago
Two women killed in separate accidents

Two women killed in separate accidents

8 minutes ago
 Young man shot dead in target killing

Young man shot dead in target killing

14 minutes ago
 UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decad ..

UN warns 'planet on the brink' after warmest decade on record

14 minutes ago
 2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

2200 profiteers imposed fine of Rs17.905 mln

14 minutes ago
 Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

14 minutes ago
 Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million fr ..

Dacoits loot cash, valuables worth Rs 1 million from shop

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan