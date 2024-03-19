IGP Condoles Over DPO Battagram Death, Pays Tribute
Sumaira FH Published March 19, 2024 | 09:17 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday went to Qalandar Abad to offer condolence to the bereaved family of late DPO Battagram, Muhammad Asif Gohar who breathed his last the other day due to cardiac arrest.
The IGP expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul of late IGP Battagram, Muhammad Asif Gohar. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.
Paying tributes to the late DPO Battagram, the IGP said, Asif Gohar was a distinctive police officer with great abilities of investigation.
He said the investigation expertise of late DPO were exemplary and needed to be followed by other police officers.
The IGP was of the view that late DPO Asif Gohar had completed all the tasks he was assigned and his death created a vacuum that would take a long time to be filled.
He further said that in recognition of his services an important building or block will be named after him adding that the bereaved family will be provided with every possible assistance.
Later, the IGP laid wreath on the grave of late DPO Asif Gohar and offered Fateha. RPO Hazara Ejaz Khan, RPO Malakand, Muhammad Ali Gandapur, DPO Abbottabad Umar Tufail and police officers were present on the occasion.
