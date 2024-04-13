IGP releases Rs 1.8m for cops medical expenses

(@FahadShabbir)

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman has released Rs 1.8 million additional grant for medical expenses of police personnel serving in various districts including Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2024) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman has released Rs 1.8 million additional grant for medical expenses of police personnel serving in various districts including Lahore.

As per details, Lahore Police Constable Zubair Younas was provided with Rs 500,000 for medical treatment, while Gujranwala Police Inspector Ghazi Muhammad Riaz was given Rs 500,000 for medical expenses. Bahawalpur Police Constable Zahid Javed was handed over Rs 350,000 for medical treatment, and Bahawalpur's injured Constable Rashid Mahmood was provided with Rs 250,000 for medical expenses and Khanewal Police Constable Hamza Abbas was given Rs 500,000 for medical treatment.

A Punjab police spokesman said the online welfare processing of applications and payment of funds to force through the compensation award committee was continuing without any interruption. IGP Dr. Usman directed the officers to continue priority measures for welfare of the force and full support should be provided to every official suffering from any kind of medical problem.