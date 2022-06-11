UrduPoint.com

IGP Sacks 5 CIA Kahna Cops Over Illegal Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 11, 2022 | 07:12 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Saturday dismissed five officials of the Lahore Police CIA Kahna over their involvement in illegal activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Saturday dismissed five officials of the Lahore Police CIA Kahna over their involvement in illegal activities.

He said that there was no place for the black sheep in the Punjab police, and strict punishment would be given to those who were involved in corruption and abuse of power.

The IGP also directed the DIG Investigation to meet the affected citizen and assure them of strict punishment to the officials involved in illegal activities.

As per details, five officials of the Lahore Police CIA Kahna, along with a private person, had kidnapped a Dubai-based citizen and released him after taking Rs 200,000 from his family. The Lahore Police registered a case against the accused officials on the complaint of CIA Kahna in charge.

A Punjab police spokesman said that Basharat Ali (ASI) and Constable Amin had been arrested while Constable Razzaq, Akhtar Ali, driver Safdar and private person Maqsood would be arrested soon.

