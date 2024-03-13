IHC Again Seeks Comments From PTA On Closure Of X
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again sought clarification from Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) till March 26, in a case against closure of social media application X.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by a citizen against alleged closure of the application in the country.
During the course of proceeding, the chief justice inquired about the progress in identical petition filed in Sindh High Court.
The lawyer said that the SHC has served notices to respondents on a contempt of court plea. He said that closure of the application was violation of human rights.
The PTA’s lawyer on the occasion raised objection against the maintainability of the case.
The court sought comments from PTA and adjourned the case till March 26.
