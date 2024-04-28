CM Felicitates SSP Riffat Bokhari On Selection For IAWP Award
Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif congratulated SSP Riffat Bokhari on being selected for the "Excellency in Performance Awad."
In her message, the CM acknowledged the professional services of the woman SSP on being selected for receiving the International Association of Women Police(IAWP) award. She said daughters like Riffat Bokhari are a beacon of light for women. “I heartily congratulate her on being selected to receive the International Association of Women Police(IAWP) award. Riffat Bokhari's extraordinary devotion and examplary services for women protection is highly praiseworthy," she said.
"The woman police officer of Punjab police brought laurels to Pakistan at the international level. I profoundly extol the services of Riffat Bokhari for apprehending culprits with the help of artificial intelligence along with preparing the intelligent traffic management system and road safety mechanism,'' she added.
CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her good wishes for a bright future of Riffat Bokhari. She prayed that may Riffat Bokhari displays excellent performance in her professional career and work as a role model for other women security officers.
