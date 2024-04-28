Muzaffarpur Flyover To Be Completed By August 14: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Provincial Minister for Local Government Zeeshan Rafique has said that the flyover at the Muzaffarpur Railway crossing will be completed by August 14, 2024 at a cost of Rs2 billion.
Reviewing ongoing development projects under PICIIP in Sialkot city in the DC office, he said under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Program (PICIIP), projects of sewerage, water supply, filtration plants, waste water treatment plants and parks would be completed by the end of this year.
Members of the Provincial Assembly Muhammad Manshaullah Butt and Faisal Ikram, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Muhammad Iqbal, Chief Engineer PICIIP Sheikh Tahir besides local officials of relevant departments were also present.
Zeeshan Rafique directed PICIIP authorities to prepare the design and drawings of the proposed flyover at Chowk Lorry Adda and Kotli Bahram on Kashmir Road within 2 months and make a simulation model of the project. He also reviewed ongoing development projects in the city.
Earlier, he held an open kutchery at the Rest House, Municipal Committee Daska and listened to problems of citizens and issued orders to resolve them.
