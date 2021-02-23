UrduPoint.com
IHC Directs FO To Apprise PM About International Laws In Falcons' Export Case

IHC directs FO to apprise PM about international laws in falcons' export case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High court (IHC) on Tuesday directed the foreign office to submit its comments till next date on petition challenging the export of 150 rare species of falcons to Arab country.

The court also asked the foreign office to apprise the prime minister regarding international laws against falcons' export.

Deputy Attorney General (DAG) Syed Tayyab Shah adopted the stance that these falcons were being given as gift in line of diplomatic measures to this Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that no one was above the law, gifts could not be given in this way.

During hearing, the ministry of climate change's representative opposed the export of falcons and said that it was necessary to implement international laws. He also submitted the comments of climate change ministry in the case and said that the ministry had not issued any permit in that regard.

The falcons could not be exported, he added.

Neither the law permitted this nor any authority could gift it, he said, adding that how the state could violate the international laws.

The court sought comments from foreign office and adjourned hearing of the case till March 4.

