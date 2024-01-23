Open Menu

IHC Dismisses Plea To Transfer Contempt Of Court Case By Sheharyar Afridi

Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday rejected the plea to transfer contempt of court case about the arrest of former Federal minister Sheharyar Afridi under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Justice Babar Sattar of the IHC heard the contempt of court case against Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and SSP Jameel Zafar.

Rejecting plea of defence counsels about the court, Justice Babar Sattar said that specific technicalities would not be considered in this case.

The court noted the objections, and added the defence counsel might challenge the judgment of this court later.

Justice Babar Sattar said that he would not transfer the case to another bench.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing until January 24.

