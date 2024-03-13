IHC Issues Notice To Superintendent Adaila
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a notice to the Adiala Jail superintendent on contempt of court charges for not allowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder to meet his relatives and defense counsel.
Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz of the IHC heard the application of the leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Allama Nasir Abbas, on Wednesday against the restriction on PTI founder's meetings despite a court order.
The petitioner asserted that the IHC permitted meetings with the PTI founder in jail on March 8, however, the superintendent didn’t follow the court order and committed contempt of court.
The petitioner requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the jail superintendent.
Subsequently, the court issued a notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail and adjourned the hearing till March 15.
