Open Menu

IHC Issues Notice To Superintendent Adaila

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 09:32 PM

IHC issues notice to superintendent adaila

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a notice to the Adiala Jail superintendent on contempt of court charges for not allowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder to meet his relatives and defense counsel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a notice to the Adiala Jail superintendent on contempt of court charges for not allowing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder to meet his relatives and defense counsel.

Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz of the IHC heard the application of the leader of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, Allama Nasir Abbas, on Wednesday against the restriction on PTI founder's meetings despite a court order.

The petitioner asserted that the IHC permitted meetings with the PTI founder in jail on March 8, however, the superintendent didn’t follow the court order and committed contempt of court.

The petitioner requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the jail superintendent.

Subsequently, the court issued a notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail and adjourned the hearing till March 15.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Contempt Of Court Jail Nasir March Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms t ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif reaffirms to ensure timely implementation ..

13 minutes ago
 Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mo ..

Federal Minister of Interior and Anti-Narcotics Mohsin Naqvi visits FIA HQs

13 minutes ago
 Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy p ..

Nasir Shah for expediting work on ongoing energy projects

23 minutes ago
 Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

Earthquake jolts KP and Islamabad

15 minutes ago
 PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annu ..

PM hopeful of Pak-Gulf trade to surpass $1 bn annually

15 minutes ago
 NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election

NA allows use of its hall for Senate by-election

13 minutes ago
Imran Khan warns of Sri-Lanka like situation in Pa ..

Imran Khan warns of Sri-Lanka like situation in Pakistan

36 minutes ago
 US House overwhelmingly passes TikTok ban bill

US House overwhelmingly passes TikTok ban bill

13 minutes ago
 2 people dead as truck falls into ditch in Gilgit

2 people dead as truck falls into ditch in Gilgit

13 minutes ago
 Klopp vows no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite ret ..

Klopp vows no U-turn on Liverpool exit despite return of Edwards

13 minutes ago
 IHC seeks reply against imposing ban to meet priso ..

IHC seeks reply against imposing ban to meet prisoners

13 minutes ago
 Two more MNAs take oath

Two more MNAs take oath

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan