IHC seeks comments on petition for delimitation of constituencies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking to hold delimitation of Constituencies under the results of fresh census in the country.

The court sought comments from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and Federal government against the petition and adjourned further hearing.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by a citizen Muhammad Ashraf regarding the aforesaid matter. The petitioner prayed the court to issue orders for holding delimitation of constituencies across the country.

He said that the census had been taken place in the country after 1997, adding that the results of 2017 census were not notified.

The petitioner said that billions of rupees had been spent for holding of the recent census in the country. The chief justice asked the petitioner to read out the relevant law in this regard.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned further hearing with the above instructions.