IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents in a petition challenging the notification regarding the fixation of official price of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ in the city.

The ICT district administration, Controller General Price, Federal Price Control Council and federal secretary were among those were served notices by the high court.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, who heard the case filed by President Naanbai Welfare Association Sajjad Ali , also issued instructions to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Deputy Commissioner, Additional Attorney General for Pakistan and Advocate General Islamabad to depute a responsible official on Thursday to answer into the matter.