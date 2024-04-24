Open Menu

IHC Serves Notices In Petition Against 'roti' Price Fixation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2024 | 10:52 PM

IHC serves notices in petition against 'roti' price fixation

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents in a petition challenging the notification regarding the fixation of official price of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from respondents in a petition challenging the notification regarding the fixation of official price of ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ in the city.

The ICT district administration, Controller General Price, Federal Price Control Council and federal secretary were among those were served notices by the high court.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, who heard the case filed by President Naanbai Welfare Association Sajjad Ali , also issued instructions to the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Deputy Commissioner, Additional Attorney General for Pakistan and Advocate General Islamabad to depute a responsible official on Thursday to answer into the matter.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Price Sajjad Ali Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh scho ..

Teenage girl arrested after stabbing at Welsh school

4 minutes ago
 Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital follo ..

Ministers visit Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital following roof collapse incident

4 minutes ago
 Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Wo ..

Karachi, Lahore, Multan win matches of National Women’s Cricket Tournament

4 minutes ago
 No communication gap among players, asserts Babar ..

No communication gap among players, asserts Babar Azam

5 minutes ago
 Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint

Bank employees deprived of Rs 1m at gunpoint

5 minutes ago
 Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democra ..

Media playing the role of fourth pillar of democracy: Atta Tarar

9 minutes ago
AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

AIOU to host 37th annual conference of AAOU in Oct

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dha ..

Pakistan Day Reception in Pakistan Embassy Abu Dhabi

37 minutes ago
 ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

ADC directs to expedite anti-dengue activities

9 minutes ago
 PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health

PFA discards Gutka harmful for human health

4 minutes ago
 SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in ..

SSC, HSSC annual exams in Sindh to be conducted in May

4 minutes ago
 IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi

IGP Islamabad, SSP Operations visit PS Sabzi Mandi

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan