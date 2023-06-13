IHC serves notices in plea against show-cause notice to Moeed Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a case challenging a show-cause notice of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to Moeed Pirzada for alleged anti-state activities.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed through Barrister Shoaib Razzaq who adopted the stance that the SECP had served notice to Global Village Publication due to the report of interior ministry. The report had alleged the publication for anti-state activities.

He said that his client Moeed Pirzada was currently in abroad adding that his organization had never been involved in such activities.

He prayed the court to issue a stay order against the action till the final judgment in the case.

The chief justice remarked that so far no action had been taken by the SECP against the petitioner.

The court, however, served notices to respondents and sought comments in the plea. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

It may be mentioned here that the SECP had served show-cause notice to Global Village Publication which owned by Moeed Pirzada for alleged involvement in anti-state activities.