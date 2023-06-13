UrduPoint.com

IHC Serves Notices In Plea Against Show-cause Notice To Moeed Pirzada

Faizan Hashmi Published June 13, 2023 | 06:10 PM

IHC serves notices in plea against show-cause notice to Moeed Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday served notices to respondents in a case challenging a show-cause notice of Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to Moeed Pirzada for alleged anti-state activities.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed through Barrister Shoaib Razzaq who adopted the stance that the SECP had served notice to Global Village Publication due to the report of interior ministry. The report had alleged the publication for anti-state activities.

He said that his client Moeed Pirzada was currently in abroad adding that his organization had never been involved in such activities.

He prayed the court to issue a stay order against the action till the final judgment in the case.

The chief justice remarked that so far no action had been taken by the SECP against the petitioner.

The court, however, served notices to respondents and sought comments in the plea. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.

It may be mentioned here that the SECP had served show-cause notice to Global Village Publication which owned by Moeed Pirzada for alleged involvement in anti-state activities.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Interior Ministry Exchange Global Village May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

36 minutes ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

51 minutes ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

1 hour ago
 Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and sou ..

Cyclone set to hit India&#039;s west coast and south Pakistan on Thursday

1 hour ago
 Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet se ..

Ministry extends deadline for companies to meet semi-annual Emiratisation target ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.