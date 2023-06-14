IHC summons Minister of Science & Technology in person

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Federal Minister for Science and Technology Agha Hassan Baloch and secretary of the same ministry in personal capacity in a case against appointment of acting director general Pakistan Standard and Quality Control (PSQC).

IHC's Justice Babar Sattar, hearing the contempt of court case, also suspended the second office letter of the ministry dated April 10, and served show-cause notice to the minister.

The court sought the answer of the show-cause notice from the minister and secretary of the said ministry till next date of hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the court had already suspended the notification regarding the appointment of DG PSQC.

However, the ministry again issued the notification on April 10.

The court declared the notification as violation of its order and issued show-cause notice to the minister and secretary.

The petition was filed by Dr. Shahzad Afzal challenging the appointment of Ghulam Rasool BPS-19 as DG.

The petition had stated that the appointment of the DG PSQC was the authority of the federal government instead of the ministry of science.

The petitioner said that Acting DG Ghulam Rasool was junior from him in service.