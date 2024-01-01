‘IIOJK people will never allow BJP to snatch away their identity' : report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) The innocent people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) will never allow BJP-RSS to snatch away their identity.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said the Muslim-majority status of the territory is under serious threat after the BJP-led Indian government’s Hindutva policies are being implemented one after another after August 2019.

It said after the decision of the Indian Supreme Court in Article 370 case, the imposition of new laws like domicile law, transferring more land to occupational troops, delimitation of assembly Constituencies and its separate seats to Pandits,

Schedule Castes, allotting land to Hindutva-backed business tycoons and curbing political activities in Kashmir valley are meant to change the demography of the territory. The real motive behind the revocation of Article 370 was to settle non-Kashmiris in the occupied territory, it maintained.

The report said since 5 August 2019, the Indian BJP government has taken a number of steps to disempower and disenfranchise Kashmiris. New Delhi has also changed the curriculum in schools in which the real history of the territory was removed.

Similarly, it said new land laws were introduced to seize land from locals and give it to outsiders.

It deplored that every Indian action was aimed at eroding the culture, language and religious identity of Muslims and weakening politically and economically local residents, mostly the Muslims of the territory.

The report said the Indian nefarious designs are also a flagrant violation of the United Nations resolutions on Kashmir.

The BJP regime, it said, is attaching properties, including lands and houses, of the people who are demanding their right to self-determination promised by the United Nation. Kashmiris are deprived of their jobs and other opportunities in their own land as Modi is a follower of a Hindu-supremacy ideology, it said,

The report said thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders, have been languishing illegally in jails of India and the territory and even senior APHC leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is not being allowed to lead Friday prayers in the Srinagar Jamia Masjid.