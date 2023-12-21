Open Menu

Illegal Money Exchanger Held; Rs 10mln Recovered

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 11:10 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) FIA Composite Circle Kohat, on Thursday, arrested an illegal money exchanger from district Hangu and recovered Rs 10 million from his custody.

According to FIA spokesman, an FIA team including Sub-Inspector Muhammad Jawad, ASI Kaleemullah and Constable Abdul Ghaffar, on the direction of Director Kohat Zone Inamullah Gandapur, conducted raid on Jail Chowk, district Hangu and held the accused while recovering Rs 10 million from his vehicle.

The operation against the accused Sultan Ahmed was carried out with the assistance of KP Police, said the spokesman adding that records related to hundi references were also recovered from the accused.

The FIA team also found links of the accused with the international network hundi. The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered Currency.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.

APP/adi

