(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) A fake employee of a sensitive agency was arrested in Kahna on Friday.

According to the FIR, Hamidullah Khan posed himself as an inspector of a law enforcement agency. A fake card was also recovered from him. The accused was identified as Hamid Khan.

A case has been registered against the accused.