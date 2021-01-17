UrduPoint.com
Imran Ismail Assures Resolution Of 'Mehran Highway' Problems

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 09:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Solidarity Council Sindh President Qari Sajjad Tanoli and PTI MPA Raja Azhar Khan called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and apprised him of the public issues.

Qari Sajjad Tanoli raising the issue of Mehran Highway briefed the Governor that the road from Chowrangi Hospital to Qasim Port was in a very bad condition and thousands of containers and the citizens of the neighborhood who travel on such road daily were facing severe problems, said a statement issued here Sunday.

He said heavy containers seen overturned every day due to large cracks at the road causing loss of not only human lives as well as the road conditions was affecting much to traders and transporters.

Tanoli said that such road was constructed around ten years back but no maintenance and repairing was carried out by the authorities.

He demanded to include Mehran Highway in the Karachi development package announced by the Prime Minister.

On which Imran Ismail assured that he would try to solve the problems of Mehran Highway in consultation with the Prime Minister.

MPA from Gilgit-Baltistan Suraya Zaman and others were also present in the meeting.

