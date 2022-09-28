UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Misguided Students In His Address At The Government College University : Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 06:30 PM

Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan misguided students in his address at the Government College University, Lahore that his government was ousted through a foreign conspiracy. But an audio leak in that regard had revealed the real story and he was voted out from the Prime Minister House through a constitutional way

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Rana Sanaullah said Imran Khan misguided students in his address at the Government College University, Lahore that his government was ousted through a foreign conspiracy. But an audio leak in that regard had revealed the real story and he was voted out from the Prime Minister House through a constitutional way.

Imran Khan, being 'power hungry', was cheating the people as evident from his another speech, in which he tried to incite the masses for marching on Islamabad, he alleged.

The minister said the country's economy and political culture was destroyed during the Imran Khan led government, while Pakistan was also isolated at international level. Even his allies left him for the politics of indecency pursued by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief and his poor performance on economic front.

He said ironically, Imran Khan spoke of the foreign conspiracy when his allies parted their ways with him.

"If had some moral courage then he should approach the Supreme Court for an inquiry into his own audio leak like that of his persistent demand for probe into the so-called foreign conspiracy.

The government would ensure forensic audit of the audio while the media and civil society organizations should also check its veracity, he added. The national interests were at stake due to the person, who was working on a 'hidden agenda' or 'agenda of his masters', the minister alleged.

Responding to queries of the journalists, Rana Sanaullah said no one would be allowed to have political point scoring, and those involved in harming the national interests would be exposed. The 'mastermind of conspiracy drama' was Imran Khan and "we will have to get rid of such anti-state elements", he added.

