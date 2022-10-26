UrduPoint.com

Imran Khan Removes Objections Of Registrar Office In Plea Against Disqualification

Faizan Hashmi Published October 26, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Imran Khan removes objections of registrar office in plea against disqualification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Wednesday removed the objections of registrar office Islamabad High Court (IHC) on petition challenging his disqualification by the ECP in Toshakhana case.

The verified copy of the verdict of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was submitted by Barrister Gohar Ali while biometric was done through Imran Khan's representative Naveed Anjum.

Former prime minister Imran Khan had also challenged the decision regarding de-seating him as MNA from NA-95.

He had prayed the court to set aside the decision of ECP.

He stated that he had been disqualified him from NA-5 but de-notified him from NA-95.

Imran Khan said that he was de-notified on October 21, and the correction in the decision was done on October 24.

It may be mentioned here that the IHC in last hearing had rejected the request of Imran Khan for immediate stay order against the decision of ECP and instructed him to remove the objections of registrar office with regard to his biometric and verified copy of the ECP verdict.

The ECP had disqualified the former prime minster over not declaring Toshakhana gifts in his nomination papers.

