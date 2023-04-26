Imran Khan ruined the economy of Pakistan, and his companion looted the country: Murtaza Abbassi

(@FahadShabbir)

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbassi Wednesday said that Imran Khan has ruined the economy while his companions had looted the country with both hands. He expressed these sentiments while addressing the prize distribution ceremony of the Shah Zain Qureshi Memorial cricket Tournament held at Sialia Ground, Havelian.

The minister further said that our leaders handled the government in difficult situations and brought back the economy on the right track, in this regard our friends have helped to improve the economic situation.

He stated that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is essential for the integrity and development of Pakistan, he is the only one who can lead the country towards progress and prosperity as he did in the past.

Murtaza Abbassi said that Imran Khan has become history. "Over the past ten years, the issues of the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could not be addressed. He said that the PTI-led government has left the burden of loans behind and walked away.

Imran Khan came to accomplish the project based on foreign agenda, he has not only destroyed the economy of the country but every other sector as a result the people of Pakistan and the government as well are suffering from inflation and facing other issues, adding the minister said.