ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Naeem ul Haq said Imran Khan' s government was serving the masses by fulfilling the standards of merit, transparency and honesty.

Talking in a Radio programme, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team are determined to serve and facilitate the poor and marginalized segments of the country.

Pakistan was facing the severe economic crises when we took charge of the government, he added.

He said PTI led government took some brave steps to come out of economic crises ,adding, fortunately Pakistan is out of the danger of insolvency and the country is heading towards the economic stability.

He said many development schemes are underway for the betterment of the people.

Pakistan has also followed policy of peace and restraint to improve bilateral ties with all neighboring countries based on equality and respect, he added.

He mentioned, incumbent government has launched many schemes including AHSAS programme, housing scheme and issuance of health cards to facilitate and interest free loans to empower youth to address the issue of unemployment Improve Health and education sector to facilitate the people of Pakistan.