Independence Day celebrated with national spirit in D. I Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :Like all parts of the country, Independence Day was celebrated with national spirit and fervor in which people from all segments of society enthusiastically participated.

Keeping in view sufferings of Kashmiris and ongoing lockdown in occupied Kashmir and Corona virus situation , a simple but dignified function was held at the Commissioner Office, D. I Khan.

Regional Police Officer Yasin Farooq, Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Umair, Additional Deputy Commissioner Noor Alam Mehsud, District Police Officer Capt (R) Wahid Mahmood, Assistant Commissioners, Additional Assistant Commissioners and officials from health, education, police, forestry, irrigation, agriculture, fisheries, population Welfare, Rescue 1122, sports, labor, revenue departments attended the ceremony.

The ceremony began with hoisting of the national flag followed by the playing of the national anthem.

After which a smartly turned contingent of police presented guard of the honour.

Later , Commissioner D. I Khan Yahya Akhunzada , DPO Wahid Mahmood , Regional Police Officer , Yasin Farooq Umair and District Police Officer Wahid Mahmood, Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Umair also planted sapling of trees in the premises of the commissioner Office.

They prayed for the development and prosperity of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Commissioner Yahya Akhunzada said independence was the greatest blessing and highlighted the importance of hard work for progress and prosperity of the country.

He said that Kashmir people were going through difficult times and reiterated Pakistan principled and firm stance to continue political, moral and diplomatic support at every level .

He said that unprecedented sacrifices of Kashmirs would not go unwasted and soon people of Kashmir would also breathe in the open air of freedom.

Other speakers also highligted importance of Independence and freedom for which thousands of our elders gave sacrifices.

They said the best way to celebrate independence day is to make pledge of giving every sacrifice for homeland and work tirelessly to make it prosperous nation.