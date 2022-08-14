Independence Day celebrated with national spirit in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :Like the rest of the country, 75th Independence Day of Islamic Republic of Pakistan was observed on Sunday in different parts of Balochistan with national fervor and solemnity.

The day began with special prayers in the mosques for unity, solidarity and prosperity of the country. 21-gun salute was presented after the Fajar prayer to mark the day in the provincial capital.

The principal ceremony was held at the "Sabzazar" of the Balochistan Assembly which was attended by Chief Minister (CM) Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers, adviser and senior officials.

The CM Balochisan hoisted national flag in the premises of Balochistan Assembly.

Addressing the ceremony, Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that Pakistan was a strong country and faces various challenges, we were moving forward while facing this country which came into existence on 27th of Ramadan.

"It is Allah's blessing for us to move forward as a nation out of caste, nationality, Sindhi, Punjabi, Baloch, Pashtun for the construction and development of the country. Pakistan would be defended with strong hands and no one could see it with blind eyes", he added.

The CM said that Balochistan was going through a test and a tough time today due to heavy rains and floods, all resources were being utilized for rehabilitation of flood victims in the province.

"We are grateful to Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, who has focused on Balochistan in this difficult time and has assured to government of Balochistan that Federal regime would provide relief and rehabilitation of the victims in a timely manner", he said.

He said that it has been heard that the devastation caused by floods and rains in Balochistan was irreparable, but our efforts were to continue practical efforts of relief and rehabilitation in the affected areas in a coordinated manner.

"One million rupees will be provided by the federal government and one million rupees will be given by provincial government to the survivors of those people of families who died in floods and rain and two to five million rupees to be provided for the construction and repair of houses", he underlined.

He said that after the rescue activities, a survey would be started to estimate the financial, economic and agricultural losses in the next one to two weeks.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan while paying tribute to the services of army officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali who were martyred in a helicopter accident during flood activities said that their great humanitarian services would be remembered forever and their services to be written in golden letters in history.

He said that we were ready to talk with everyone, but we would not make any compromise on terrorism saying that it was not acceptable that such tactics as baseless propaganda was done on Zaheer Baloch's issue should be avoided.

The CM said that our government has adopted the path of dialogue to solve the problems of all sections, including the opposition and took a decision in the interest of the province by taking all the parties into confidence on the Reko Dic project, which would give Balochistan one and a half hundred billion rupees annually.

He announced a two-month reduction in the sentence of Balochistan prisoners in the joy of 75th Independence Day, however, this exemption would not be for the prisoners involved in terrorism and serious crimes.

He also congratulated the nation for celebration of the 75th Independence Day.

Government departments including Police, FC, education, sports and various public and private organizations, schools that had also arranged seminars, conferences, exhibitions and variety of tableau to celebrate the day with national spirit.

However, various ceremonies were also held in connection with the Independence Day in respective parts of the province including Quetta, Pishin, Mastung, Khuzdar, Kalat, Nushki, Kharan, Chaghi, Turbat, Panjgur, Jaffarabad, Nasriabad, Sibi, Loralai, Kohlu, Harani and other areas.