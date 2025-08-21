Independence Day Celebrates With National Spirit
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2025 | 09:26 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), in partnership with the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) under the IFL Program funded by the Government of Pakistan, on Thursday celebrated the anniversary of Pakistan's independence in Shikarpur and Kashmore districts.
The celebration event was held in Village Gahno Khoso, Union Council Cheel, District Kashmore. Mukhtiarkar Mumtaz Ali and Assistant Director Social Welfare Department Muhammad Nawaz Sundrani graced the occasion as chief guests.
The event brought together community women, children, youth, elders, and local leaders to honor the sacrifices made for Pakistan's creation and reinforce national unity.
SRSO representatives highlighted the significance of August 14, 1947, recalling the struggles and sacrifices of the independence movement.
The guests paid tribute to the heroes of Marqa-e-Haq against Indian attacks, emphasizing the importance of national unity and collective efforts towards the nation's development. This celebration is part of SRSO's efforts to uplift rural communities and promote sustainable development.
