'Independence, Marka-e-Haq' Volleyball Tournament held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Army hosted a vibrant 'Independence, Marka-e-Haq Volleyball Tournament' here at Iqbal Fort as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

As many as six teams from across the district participated in the event including Faisal Team, Naqash Team, Shani Baloch Team, Israr Team, Desert Hawks, and UFSC.

In the opening match, Faisal Team edged past Naqash Team after a thrilling contest. Israr Team claimed victory over Shani Baloch Team in the second match, while UFSC defeated Desert Hawks in the third game with an impressive performance.

The tournament aimed to promote sports among youth, encourage healthy activities, foster social harmony, and contribute to national prosperity.

APP/akt