Open Menu

'Independence, Marka-e-Haq' Volleyball Tournament Held In DI Khan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 05:00 PM

'Independence, Marka-e-Haq' Volleyball Tournament held in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The Pakistan Army hosted a vibrant 'Independence, Marka-e-Haq Volleyball Tournament' here at Iqbal Fort as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

As many as six teams from across the district participated in the event including Faisal Team, Naqash Team, Shani Baloch Team, Israr Team, Desert Hawks, and UFSC.

In the opening match, Faisal Team edged past Naqash Team after a thrilling contest. Israr Team claimed victory over Shani Baloch Team in the second match, while UFSC defeated Desert Hawks in the third game with an impressive performance.

The tournament aimed to promote sports among youth, encourage healthy activities, foster social harmony, and contribute to national prosperity.

APP/akt

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final ..

UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..

16 minutes ago
 ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz ..

ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..

26 minutes ago
 PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,50 ..

PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points

53 minutes ago
 UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League ..

UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations

60 minutes ago
 ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive ..

ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development

1 hour ago
 Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advi ..

Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab

1 hour ago
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors ..

PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia

1 hour ago
 Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to relea ..

Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global r ..

UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year

3 hours ago
 Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest again ..

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan