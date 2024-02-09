Independent candidate Yasir Qureshi wins PP-25 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Independent candidate, Yasir Mahmood Qureshi has won the election for Punjab Assembly constituency PP-25, Jehlum-II by securing 67,391 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Pakistan Muslim League (N) candidate, Chaudhry Nadeem Khadim who bagged 40,560 votes.

Overall voters’ turn-out remained 41.80%.