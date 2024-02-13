Open Menu

Independent Elected Members From PP-49 Joins PML-N

Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Independent elected members from PP-49 joins PML-N

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Newly elected independent member from PP-49 Sialkot, Rana Fiaz, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday and officially declared his decision to join PML-N.

Waseem Qadir, who earlier announced his decision to join PML-N, Senator Ishaq Dar, PML-N leaders Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Shazia Fatima Khawaja were present during the meeting.

Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome and congratulations to Rana Fiaz and Waseem Qadir for joining the party, saying that they have become part of collective efforts to enhance Pakistan’s beauty and drag the country out of the prevailing challenging situation.

He emphasized that economic stability and the well-being of the people remain the paramount priorities for his party. He expressed his resolve to serve the people of Pakistan with increased vigour and dedication.

The newly elected members expressed gratitude for the dedicated services and commitment of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to the country and its people.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Ishaq Dar Sialkot Imran Nazir Muslim From PP-49

Recent Stories

 

 

6 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

7 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

17 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

17 hours ago
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

17 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

18 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

18 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

18 hours ago
 Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season ..

Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..

19 hours ago
 The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SP ..

The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan