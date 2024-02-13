Independent Elected Members From PP-49 Joins PML-N
Umer Jamshaid Published February 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Newly elected independent member from PP-49 Sialkot, Rana Fiaz, called on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif here on Tuesday and officially declared his decision to join PML-N.
Waseem Qadir, who earlier announced his decision to join PML-N, Senator Ishaq Dar, PML-N leaders Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Khawaja Imran Nazir and Shazia Fatima Khawaja were present during the meeting.
Shehbaz Sharif extended a warm welcome and congratulations to Rana Fiaz and Waseem Qadir for joining the party, saying that they have become part of collective efforts to enhance Pakistan’s beauty and drag the country out of the prevailing challenging situation.
He emphasized that economic stability and the well-being of the people remain the paramount priorities for his party. He expressed his resolve to serve the people of Pakistan with increased vigour and dedication.
The newly elected members expressed gratitude for the dedicated services and commitment of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif to the country and its people.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hospital waste management training held3 minutes ago
-
Three illegal money exchangers held23 minutes ago
-
1642 power pilferers held red-handed in Muzaffargarh23 minutes ago
-
Eight booked over driving license33 minutes ago
-
Six power pilferers booked:33 minutes ago
-
PHC grants protective bails to two former KP Ministers43 minutes ago
-
LHC dismisses petitions challenging victories of Maryam Nawaz, others13 hours ago
-
PPP's CEC express confidence over Asif Zardari, Bilawal13 hours ago
-
Five-day anti polio campaign arrangements finalized in Sukkur13 hours ago
-
‘Justified complaints’ regarding polls to be redressed: Solangi13 hours ago
-
Pakistan determined to further cement ties with Iran: Solangi13 hours ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israel’s military aggression against Rafah City in Gaza13 hours ago