Medical Devices Registration Made Transparent, Fast: Mustafa Kamal
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Health Mustafa Kamal said the government has eliminated human interference from the medical devices registration process, ensuring that applications can now be submitted online and completed within 20 days without delays, missing files, or bribery.
He was addressing the annual general meeting of the Healthcare Devices Association of Pakistan (HDAP) at a local hotel on Friday.
The minister said the reforms were introduced during his six months in office, making a process that previously required visits to Islamabad both faster and transparent. “Now you don’t have to travel or approach any officer. You just submit your request from your laptop, and the work is done in 20 days,” he added.
Mustafa Kamal noted that this was just one of several measures being implemented to support the industry. He stressed that the government’s role is to facilitate growth, not to extend favors. “In return, we want you to invest in research, innovation, and quality,” he told industry representatives.
He urged industry leaders to adopt a long-term vision, emphasizing that true leadership is built on character and philosophy. “Leaders give direction and take people along with them,” he said.
The minister called on the medical devices sector to accelerate efforts in research and development, assuring them of government support. “If you grow, it will feel like Pakistan is growing. That will mean we have fulfilled our duty,” he concluded.
