PM AJK Terms Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact, A Game-changer For Regional Security
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The recent agreement on mutual defence and strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has been hailed as a "game-changer" by Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.
This landmark deal, signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's state visit to Riyadh, solidifies the military cooperation between the two nations and stipulates that any aggression against one country will be considered an attack on both, he remarked, says an AJK government handout issued late Friday.
The AJK Prime Minister praised Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir for their pivotal roles in finalizing the agreement. He described the accord as a testament to the foresight of Pakistan's political and military leadership, which has dealt a significant blow to the nexus between India and Israel.
Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq expressed optimism that the agreement would make the region a hub of peace and security. He noted that Pakistan's armed forces have been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the Two Holy Mosques, a great blessing bestowed by Allah Almighty.
The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan's historic victory against India, which has enhanced the country's prestige and standing globally.
To commemorate this historic milestone, Thanksgiving Day was observed across Azad Kashmir on Friday, with special prayers offered for the development and security of both nations. The AJK Prime Minister had announced the commemoration of the day, and the Services and General Administration Department issued a formal notification.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage
UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship
UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..
UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..
UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts
Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
More Stories From Pakistan
-
3 killed in coal mine accident in Darra Adam Khel1 minute ago
-
Firing, road accident leave one injured, one dead in Karachi1 minute ago
-
PM AJK terms Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact, a game-changer for regional security1 minute ago
-
Medical devices registration made transparent, fast: Mustafa Kamal1 minute ago
-
PTI should continue its participation in parliamentary standing committees: Senator Irfan Siddiqui2 minutes ago
-
Two injured in firing incident in Tank2 minutes ago
-
Seven injured in cylinder blast at Charsadda hotel2 minutes ago
-
Siddiqui urges PTI to carry out democratic duty in Senate panels2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer in absentia for Ghani Bhat offered in Islamabad42 minutes ago
-
Nation needs unity and continuity to overcome challenges: Senator Afnan42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan-Saudi defence pact a historic milestone: Rana Sanaullah52 minutes ago
-
IGP provides house to another martyr’s family1 hour ago