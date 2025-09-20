Open Menu

PM AJK Terms Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact, A Game-changer For Regional Security

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM

PM AJK terms Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact, a game-changer for regional security

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The recent agreement on mutual defence and strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has been hailed as a "game-changer" by Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

This landmark deal, signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's state visit to Riyadh, solidifies the military cooperation between the two nations and stipulates that any aggression against one country will be considered an attack on both, he remarked, says an AJK government handout issued late Friday.

The AJK Prime Minister praised Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir for their pivotal roles in finalizing the agreement. He described the accord as a testament to the foresight of Pakistan's political and military leadership, which has dealt a significant blow to the nexus between India and Israel.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq expressed optimism that the agreement would make the region a hub of peace and security. He noted that Pakistan's armed forces have been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the Two Holy Mosques, a great blessing bestowed by Allah Almighty.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan's historic victory against India, which has enhanced the country's prestige and standing globally.

To commemorate this historic milestone, Thanksgiving Day was observed across Azad Kashmir on Friday, with special prayers offered for the development and security of both nations. The AJK Prime Minister had announced the commemoration of the day, and the Services and General Administration Department issued a formal notification.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 ..

India beat Oman to stay unbeaten in Asia Cup 2025 group stage

11 minutes ago
 UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

UAE defeat Qatar in Gulf Padel Championship

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss gro ..

UAE President, Georgian Prime Minister discuss growth of bilateral ties under Co ..

3 hours ago
 UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its ..

UAE’s strong presence at Expo Osaka reflects its global standing: UAE Pavilion ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop ..

UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka conducts workshop on traditional crafts

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National R ..

Hazza bin Zayed reviews progress of UAE National Railway Network project in Al A ..

4 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak honours healthcare institutions at Golden Initiative Awards

4 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanes ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets members of Japanese Parliament, UAE–Japan Soci ..

5 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..

5 hours ago
 AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luand ..

AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal

5 hours ago
 UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship o ..

UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..

5 hours ago
 flydubai grows its presence in Romania

Flydubai grows its presence in Romania

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan