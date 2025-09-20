PM AJK terms Pakistan-Saudi Arabia Defence Pact, a game-changer for regional security

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The recent agreement on mutual defence and strategic cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia has been hailed as a "game-changer" by Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq.

This landmark deal, signed during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's state visit to Riyadh, solidifies the military cooperation between the two nations and stipulates that any aggression against one country will be considered an attack on both, he remarked, says an AJK government handout issued late Friday.

The AJK Prime Minister praised Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Field Marshal General Syed Asim Munir for their pivotal roles in finalizing the agreement. He described the accord as a testament to the foresight of Pakistan's political and military leadership, which has dealt a significant blow to the nexus between India and Israel.

Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq expressed optimism that the agreement would make the region a hub of peace and security. He noted that Pakistan's armed forces have been entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding the Two Holy Mosques, a great blessing bestowed by Allah Almighty.

The Prime Minister also highlighted Pakistan's historic victory against India, which has enhanced the country's prestige and standing globally.

To commemorate this historic milestone, Thanksgiving Day was observed across Azad Kashmir on Friday, with special prayers offered for the development and security of both nations. The AJK Prime Minister had announced the commemoration of the day, and the Services and General Administration Department issued a formal notification.

