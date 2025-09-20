Firing, Road Accident Leave One Injured, One Dead In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2025 | 12:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A 25-year-old, Hasnain, was injured in a firing incident near Ali Hotel in Baghdadi, Lyari on Friday.
According to a private news channel, Police officials said that the incident occurred during a robbery attempt.
The injured was shifted to Civil Hospital for treatment.
In a separate incident, a motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle at Gul Bai Bridge.
The deceased was identified as 28-year-old Wajid Ali.
His body was shifted to Civil Hospital by Chhipa volunteers.
