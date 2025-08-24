India releases water into Tawi River: fear of impact on Punjab districts along River Chenab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) India's dream of shutting off water for Pakistan has been shattered, India has informed Pakistan of the release of water due to high water levels in the Tawi River.

It is worth mentioning here that the Indian Tawi River is a left-bank tributary of the Chenab River, a major river flowing through the Jammu region of India before crossing into Pakistan and joining the Chenab.

Rescue sources told APP that the flood deluge coming from the Tawi River can affect the areas adjacent to Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Chiniot and Jhang, on the other hand, there is high flood in the Nullah Dek in Zafarwal, due to which water has entered several villages.

Thousands of acres of paddy crop in Zafarwal were submerged, the administration has directed the evacuation of several villages, heavy rains in Jhelum have caused the overflow of rainwater drains, nearby settlements are being affected.

It should be remembered that due to the release of water into the Sutlej by India without notification, Kasur, Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar are facing a flood situation.

India has released water in the Nullah Dek, a 30 thousand cusec deluge is passing at Kangra, due to the lack of a protective dam, there is a fear of flooding in several villages.

In addition, the flow at important places of the Ravi River is normal, there is low level flood with a decrease in flow in Basantar, a tributary of the Ravi River. The flow at important places of the Jhelum, Chenab, Kabul and Nari rivers is normal.