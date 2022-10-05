India reports 2,459 new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI, Oct. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) --:India recorded 2,459 new COVID-19 cases, according to Federal health ministry data released on Wednesday.

The new cases marked an increase from the daily caseload of 1,968 on Tuesday.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 44,601,934, with the active caseload being 33,318 currently.

The country also logged 17 new COVID-19 related deaths for the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll to 528,733 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.

The ministry said 44,039,883 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals, including 3,731 recorded in the past 24 hours.

According to the health ministry, until Wednesday morning a total of 2,188,340,816 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been administered in the South Asian country.