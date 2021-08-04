UrduPoint.com

India Sabotaging Peace In Pakistan, Never Tolerated Its Progress & Prosperity: President

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 11:22 PM

President Dr Arif Alvi on Wednesday, while lauding the immense sacrifices of civilians and Armed Forces of Pakistan in the war on terror, cautioned that next few months could be tense in the context of security situation due to emerging situation on the western borders of the country

The president was addressing a ceremony held here to commemorate the unmatched sacrifices of Islamabad Capital Territory Police on Youm- e-Shuhada-e-Police.

The president said India was sabotaging peace in Pakistan as it never tolerated the latter to move on the path of progress and prosperity. India had also been involved in the Lahore terrorist blast, he added.

He said Pakistan had proved to the world that it was a peace-loving country, and stood for peace and stability of the region.

The president said the security forces of Pakistan and the nation had rendered unmatched sacrifices in the war on terror. About 70,000 precious lives had been lost in that war.

"Hats off to the civilians and armed forces of Pakistan, who had been successful in defeating the menace. No country in the world succeeded in this way, even a super power could not control it after spending a whopping amount of about 2$trillion in Afghanistan," he added.

The president opined out that no nation could force its decision on the other nation.

He said he always felt immensely proud over the spirit of the nation and the families of martyrs, who were even ready to offer more sacrifices for the country when the occasion arose.

The police were the front force acting as a bulwark against the criminals, he said and stressed upon utilization of modern technological gadgets to counter the sophisticated crimes.

He expressed his satisfaction over the efforts made to increase capabilities of the ICT Police with the use of latest technology.

The president also emphasized upon provision of the best medical treatment and education to the children of martyred police personnel.

He also appreciated the ICT Police authorities for regularization of the services of about 210 children of the Shuhada (martyrs).

The ceremony was attended largely by the families of ICT Police Shuhada, civil and military officials, media, diplomatic corps and personnel of police force.

The president further said that the martyred security personnel had been the greatest benefactors of the nation.

He said Pakistan was moving on the way to development, and cited the prudent decisions taken by the present government under the guidance of Prime Minister Imran Khan, especially during the Covid pandemic.

He said human compassion was given priority with roll out of Rs 200 billion under the Ehsaas Progrmme to support the weaker and deserving segments of society.

The president said the nation took the unanimous decision during the pandemic and once a nation took collective decisions, no one could defeat it.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Interior Shaikh Rashid Ahmad said Pakistan was facing a hybrid war launched by India.

He expressed the confidence that security forces of Pakistan and the whole nation were alive to foil the evil designs.

Inspector General of Police ICT, Qazi Jameel ur Rehman highlighted the steps taken for the welfare of bereaved families of police Shuhada.

A documentary, tableau and a song were also presented to pay tributes to the martyred police personnel of ICT.

