Indian Atrocities In IOK Sabotaging International Peace: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:53 PM

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were tantamount to sabotaging the dream for peace in the world

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said the atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) were tantamount to sabotaging the dream for peace in the world.

In his message on the International Day of Peace observed on Saturday, he said the international community can not step back after realising the importance of Kashmir dispute and it should commence its rational efforts for bringing peace in the world by taking practical steps for the resolution of the Kashmir issue.

"Earth was like a mother's lap for the human race and we can not afford to throw it into flames of war, as far as Pakistan's population is concerned, they are the keepers of peace and tranquility in the world," he added.

He said that it was imperative that we invest more on schools so as to leave a better world for our coming generations.

Bilawal Bhutto said that every single human on earth was destined to play his role in making this world a peaceful abode for the humans.

"We have to train our children for patience and tolerance and we have to promote peace, tranquility, interfaith harmony and ethno-cultural cohesion," he said.

PPP Chairman said that it is of pivotal importance that we strengthen the democracy and political stability at the highest national level.

Bilawal Bhutto said that in order to address problems and issues at the international level, we have to depend on diplomatic measures and dialogue.

