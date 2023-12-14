Indian SC verdict stands no legal validity in presence of UN resolutions: AJK LA Speaker

An extraordinary session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was held on Thursday in the backdrop of the Indian Supreme Court's verdict that validated the Modi government's actions of abrogating Article 370 of Indian Constitution of August 5, 2019 changing the special status of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2023) An extraordinary session of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was held on Thursday in the backdrop of the Indian Supreme Court's verdict that validated the Modi government's actions of abrogating Article 370 of Indian Constitution of August 5, 2019 changing the special status of the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir..

The session was specially attended and addressed by Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwarul Haq, Leader of the Opposition Khawaja Farooq Ahmed, and others, an AJK government press release said.

In his opening remarks, AJK LA Speaker Chaudhry Latif Akbar, while welcoming Prime Minister Kakar, said that his arrival in the august House had boosted the morale of Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control, and especially those who were engaged in the freedom struggle on the other side of the LoC.

He said the Indian SC's politically motivated verdict was actually a continuation of the August 5, 2019 move that led to the revocation of Kashmir's special status and dissolution of the state.

He said that the lopsided decision was a clear violation of the United Nations resolutions, and had no legal standing.

The decision could not supersede the UN Security Council resolutions, he added.

Addressing the session, Leader of Opposition Khawaja Farooq Ahmed said that it was expected that the Indian SC would endorse and put a seal of approval on the Modi government's decision.

He said that Pakistan was the sole advocate of the Kashmiri people. "We wish the Government of Pakistan should take up the issue aggressively at the international level and adopt a cogent and convincing approach to galvanize world support in favour of the Kashmiris' right to self determination," he added.

Pakistan Peoples Party AJK President Chaudhry Muhammad Yasin said that in presence of UN resolutions, the Indian top court's judgement had no moral or legal standing. He said that the Kashmiris were already aware of Narendra Modi's nefarious designs.

He also expressed his deep concern over the international community's indifference towards the plight of Kashmiris and its double standards. A robust and proactive Kashmir policy was direly needed to foil Indian designs, he added.

Yasin said that delegations consisting of members of the National Assembly of Pakistan, Azad Kashmir and APHC should be sent abroad to sensitize the world about early and amicable settlement of the Kashmiri dispute.

President of Muslim League-N AJK Shah Ghulam Qadir highlighted the Kashmiris' vital role and contribution in the security and economic development of Pakistan.

He said the Indian Judiciary had never been fair to the Kashmiris and added the Indian government had unleashed a reign of terror in the occupied Kashmir.

"India on the one hand is hectically engaged in its efforts to alter the region's demography, while on the other innocent civilians are being killed by the Indian occupation forces day in and day out," he said and added that retired soldiers of the Indian army were being settled along the Line of Control.

Qadir said that the Government of Pakistan should formulate a comprehensive policy and stressed the need for including Kashmiris in the policy making process.

Former AJK prime minister Sardar Abdul Qayoum Niazi said that the purpose of establishing the AJK Government was to liberate the rest part of the state that was still reeling under the India's occupation.

"It is our duty to realize this Primary responsibility and use all our energies to raise the issue of Kashmir at every forum", he said.

He stressed the need for convening a joint sitting of the Kashmiri representatives hailing from both sides of the LOC and members of the diaspora community to chalk out an effective strategy and plan of action to counter Indian false and fabricated narrative on Kashmir.

Raja Mohammad Farooq Haider Khan said that holding referendum in the region was the Kashmiris' only demand.

He said that the AJK Government should be recognized as the representative government of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir until the Kashmiris get their right of self-determination guaranteed to them by the United Nations.

Sardar Hasan Ibrahim said that Kashmiris had decided to align their fate with Pakistan months before the emergence of India and Pakistan as sovereign states. The historic resolution known as accession to Pakistan resolution, he said was adopted at the residence of his grandfather Sardar Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and then the revolutionary government of Azad Kashmir was established under his leadership on 24 October 1947.

He said that the Kashmiris' ongoing struggle was all about the right of self determination.

The assembly session was also attended by the representatives of All Parties Hurriyat Conference.