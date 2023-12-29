Indian troops continue CASOs in Rajouri, Poonch districts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Indian troops continued their violent cordon and search operations (CASOs) in different districts of Jammu region in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the cordon and search operations, led by Indian army and Central Reserve Police Force, continued on the ninth consecutive day, today, in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Indian troops barge into the houses and terrorize the inmates in Surankote and Thanamundi areas of the districts.

The cordon and search operations were also going on in different areas of Samba and Kishtwar districts.

Meanwhile, restrictions on mobile internet services in Rajouri and Poonch also remained in place. Facing suspension of telecom services for over a week now, people are calling for immediate revocation of restrictions as they have not been able to avail many digital services, thus hampering their day-to-day activities.

The mobile internet services were suspended during the intervening night of December 22 and 23 to hide the Indian state terrorism and atrocities in the Poonch and Rajouri districts, especially after custodial killing of three local civilians by Indian army in Surankote area.

Restrictions on mobile internet services have put people in a tight spot, especially in those areas where broadband or fibre-based internet services are not available. People from different such areas of Rajouri have called for restoration of mobile internet services.