Indian Troops Martyr 8 Kashmiris In April: Report
Sumaira FH Published May 02, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred eight Kashmiris, including a young boy, during the last month of April in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred five were killed in fake encounters or custody by the Indian forces’ personnel in the territory.
During the period, Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, dreaded National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency arrested 205 civilians, including Hurriyet leader, Firdous Ahmed Shah, political activists, youth and students. Several among those arrested were booked under black laws, including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).
It is pertinent to mention that the Indian troops martyred over 96300 Kashmiris since January 1989 till date in IIOJK. Blood of innocent Kashmiris has been flowing continuously for over seven decades in the occupied territory. The grisly killings and atrocities by Indian troops were meant to terrify the people but Indian brutalities only instill new vigor in the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.
The civilized world must intervene to stop political injustice and tyranny that the people of IIOJK have been facing for decades and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions.
Meanwhile, over five thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, students, Ulemas, journalists and human rights defenders including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajudin Kalwal, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Umar Adil Dar, Fayaz Hussain Jaffery, Sarjan Barkati, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Saleem Nananji, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, human rights defender Khurrum Parvez, journalists Aasif Sultan, Irfan Majeed and over three dozen Kashmiri women continue to remain lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2024
Dubai Police Marks International Workers' Day with 'Talabat' Riders
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 15th annual Sharjah Children’s Reading Festival
Parineeti Chopra opens up about her decision to marry politician Raghav Chadha
PCB decides to set up training camp for national team ahead of England, Ireland ..
Virat Kohli's sweet birthday wish for Anushka Sharma
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Coast Guards
Pakistan women’s squad announced for England tour
Punjab CM Maryam inaugurates initiative of field hospitals
PM Shehbaz constitutes committee to investigate caretaker govt’s wheat import ..
Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies in fourth match tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 killed, several injured in road accident10 minutes ago
-
11 criminals arrested40 minutes ago
-
IG inquires after health of injured police officials9 hours ago
-
Govt focuses on working class needs: Dastgir10 hours ago
-
Advocating for labour right is PPP’s legacy: Nasir Hussain10 hours ago
-
Massive rallies mark May Day in Rawalpindi11 hours ago
-
PM keen to resolve issues of farmers: Rana Tanveer11 hours ago
-
PDP holds protest in Srinagar against BJP regime’s divisive tactics in IIOJK11 hours ago
-
Government committed to serve labourers at all cost: Rana Sana11 hours ago
-
Muqam visits graveyard of martyred soldier Azam Khan11 hours ago
-
Rich tributes paid to martyrs of Chicago11 hours ago
-
BLLFP stresses importance of enforcing minimum wage laws12 hours ago