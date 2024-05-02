Indian troops martyr 8 Kashmiris in April: report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2024) Indian troops in their unabated acts of state terrorism martyred eight Kashmiris, including a young boy, during the last month of April in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service, today, of those martyred five were killed in fake encounters or custody by the Indian forces’ personnel in the territory.

During the period, Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force, dreaded National Investigation Agency and State Investigation Agency arrested 205 civilians, including Hurriyet leader, Firdous Ahmed Shah, political activists, youth and students. Several among those arrested were booked under black laws, including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and Public Safety Act (PSA).

It is pertinent to mention that the Indian troops martyred over 96300 Kashmiris since January 1989 till date in IIOJK. Blood of innocent Kashmiris has been flowing continuously for over seven decades in the occupied territory. The grisly killings and atrocities by Indian troops were meant to terrify the people but Indian brutalities only instill new vigor in the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle.

The civilized world must intervene to stop political injustice and tyranny that the people of IIOJK have been facing for decades and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the United Nations resolutions.

Meanwhile, over five thousand Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, students, Ulemas, journalists and human rights defenders including APHC Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Aasiya Andrabi, Naheeda Nasreen, Fehmeeda Sofi, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Ayaz Akbar, Peer Saifullah, Merajudin Kalwal, Shahidul islam, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Maulvi Bashir Ahmed, Bilal Siddiqi, Ameer Hamza, Mushtaq-ul-Islam, Dr Hameed Fayaz, Noor Muhammad Fayaz, Muhammad Yousuf Falahi, Abdul Ahad Parra, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Dr Muhammad Shafi Shariati, Ghulam Qadir Butt, Syed Shahid Yousuf, Syed Shakeel Yousuf, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Hayat Ahmed Butt, Zaffar Akbar Bhat, Umar Adil Dar, Fayaz Hussain Jaffery, Sarjan Barkati, Muhammad Yasin Butt, Saleem Nananji, Zahoor Ahmed Butt, human rights defender Khurrum Parvez, journalists Aasif Sultan, Irfan Majeed and over three dozen Kashmiri women continue to remain lodged in different jails of India and IIOJK.