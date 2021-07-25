Indian troops martyr one Kashmiri youth in Kulgam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) :Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred one Kashmiri youth in Kulgam distinct.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was killed by troops during a violent cordon and search operation in Yaripora area of the district.

The Indian forces suspended internet services and blocked all entry and exit points of the area while operation was going on till last reports.