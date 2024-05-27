Open Menu

India’s Settler-colonial Project Plot To Erase Muslim Identity In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 03:20 PM

India’s settler-colonial project plot to erase Muslim identity in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) India’s settler-colonial project is a sinister agenda aimed at erasing the identity of Muslim in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference leadership stated that the Modi regime is systematically paving the way for settler colonialism in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a long-cherished dream of the ruling Hindutva nexus led by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said India’s colonial occupation of IIOJK began when its troops landed in Srinagar on October 27, 1947, and since then, India has treated Kashmir as its colony.

