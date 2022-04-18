Indus Motor Company donates Rs 5 mln to SIUT

Remaining steadfast to its commitment to the global goals, Indus Motor Company donated Rs 5 million to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Remaining steadfast to its commitment to the global goals, Indus Motor Company donated Rs 5 million to Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT). The company's, Chief Executive, Ali Asghar Jamali presented the cheque to Dr. Adibul Hasan Rizvi, founder of SIUT.SIUT has established itself as Pakistan's largest kidney disease centre where around 1,700 dialysis treatments are carried out daily, said release on Monday.

This initiative is yet another effort to lend a helping hand to SIUT and its healthcare system.

On this occasion, Ali Asghar Jamali reiterated IMC's long-standing spirit of "Concern Beyond cars" and giving back to the community. "Pakistan's healthcare system is one of the country's pressing concerns and hospitals like SIUT are doing a lot of good work helping thousands, especially the less privileged with quality healthcare free of cost, " he acknowledged.

He also praised Dr. Adibul Rizvi's services in the healthcare and that he enjoyed great respect within and outside the country.He said it was honor for his country to establish it is an honour for long-lasting relationship with SIUT.

IMC remained strong in its resolve for the well-being of deserving communities through its diverse, need based Corporate Social Responsibility Programme implemented in partnership with creditable organizations, he reaffirmed, adding IMC was a regular donor to some of the biggest healthcare centres in the country including the JPMC, Shaukat Khanum Memorial Hospital, Indus Hospital, The Kidney Centre, etc.