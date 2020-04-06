UrduPoint.com
Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Releases 76,800 Cusecs Water

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Monday released 76,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 114,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1471.31 feet, which was 85.31 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 25,800 cusecs and outflow as 5,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1193.55 feet, which was 153.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 41,600 cusecs and 25,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 44,800, 31,300 and 73,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 24,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.

More Stories From Pakistan

