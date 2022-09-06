Infectious Diseases Hospital attached with Institute of Public Health

The Punjab government has integrated the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Lahore with the Institute of Public Health (IPH).

The affiliation with IPH has given the hospital the status of a teaching institution. The first priority is to upgrade the hospital to ensure the provision of quality treatment and diagnostic facilities to patients.

This was stated by the Dean Institute of Public Health Prof. Dr. Zarfashan Tahir while presiding over a meeting to review the matters and present scenario of the Hospital for Infectious Diseases.

She said that the IDH has now come under the Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical education and its administrative control has been given to IPH.

Medical Superintendent (MS) of hospital Dr. Sohail Ahmed briefed the meeting about the affairs and working of the hospital.

Besides, DMS Dr. Zarar Asghar, IPH Budget and Accounts Officer Hafiz Ahmed Khalil, Dr. Shahid Mehmood, Admin Officer Muhammad Mumtaz and Asst. Professor Clinical Nutrition Miss Fatima were also present in the meeting.

Dr. Zarfashan Tahir said that hygiene and cleanliness are very important in the recovery of patients, so special care should be taken in laundering and timely changing of bed sheets and blankets of patients in the wards.

She said that the IDH had been neglected for a long time, but due to the increase in infectious diseases, the importance of this hospital has increased.

By attaching the hospital with IPH, not only the post graduate student doctors and students of Allied Health Professionals will benefit, but patients will also get consultancy from senior doctors, she added.

The Dean IPH further said that diagnostic and laboratory facilities will be improved in the hospital so that patientscan benefit from quality healthcare facilities.

She directed the MS and concerned officers to make suggestions for the upgradation of the hospital, purchase of bed sheets, blankets, protective kits for doctors and nurses and provision of uniforms to the hospital staff.