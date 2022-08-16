Inferno: DC visits shoes factory

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas on Tuesday visited the shoes and jackets manufacturing factory at Aimenabad Road which was gutted a day ago.

The DC reviewed the damages of the factory.

Twenty two fire rescue vehicles, 2 aerial platforms, an rescue vehicle and an ambulance had taken part in the operation to control the ablaze.

There were leather and different types of chemicals in the factorywhich caught fire due to short circuiting.