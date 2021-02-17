Information ministry to engage 100 interns for professional grooming: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Secretary Information and Broadcasting Shaheera Shahid Wednesday announced that the ministry would soon engage 100 interns and place them with various ministries and departments for their professional grooming.

Addressing the 5th National 'Pur Azam Pakistan Awards' ceremony, she said the initiative would provide youth an opportunity to get professional exposure in the government departments.

She said the information ministry had created 'Digital Media Wing' and asked the youth to access its website to know about its functioning.

Shaheera said the present government attached great importance to the youth development and had a lot of faith in such precious asset.

She appreciated the efforts of Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC), a think tank working under the information ministry, for arranging creative media competition and termed it a 'substantial' step.

The secretary congratulated winners of the competition and vowed to continue supporting the initiatives of PPC for betterment of society and empowerment of youth.

Shaheera also distributed shields, certificates and prize money among the competition winners.

According to a PPC news release, the award ceremony was aimed at registering the resilience of the Pakistani nation in combating various forms of crises.

Launched in 2014, 'Pur-Azm-Pakistan' is a communication campaign of the information ministry that meant to highlight stories of boldness and resilience against various forms of crises.

The themes for this year's competition were; promoting peace and tolerant society, peaceful co-existence and interfaith harmony, resilience of Pakistani nation in facing crises, digital media and information disorder.

The contributors, both professionals and students, were asked to send, documentary films, text stories, photographs and digital posters for participation in the competition.

In his welcome address, PPC CEO Mian Shabbir Anwar applauded the talent of over one thousand participants and among them those who were adjudged as winners.

This contribution from all over the country, he mentioned, was evident of the fact that "We as a Nation are moving in the correct direction for the promotion of peace and harmony in our society.

" The winners for the awards in various categories were selected by a jury which adjudicated over thousand entries.

The jury comprised of Nadeem Omar Tarrar from Center for Cultural and Development, Islamabad, Quatrina Hosain Senior Journalist, Kamran Butt; an academician from National College of Arts Lahore and Haroon Rashid Senior Multimedia Journalist – Independent urdu.

In the video/documentary category for professional, Waleed Akram from Khayaali Production bagged the first position, Shahrukh Khan was adjudged for 2nd position and Musa Yawari from BBC bagged the 3rd position.

In the video/documentary category for students, Omar Nafees from National College of Arts Lahore bagged the 1st Position, Ahmed Zulaid from University of Health Sciences Lahore took 2nd Position and Seema Iqbal from Karakoram International University Gilgit bagged 3rd position.

In the Poster/Photo-story category for professionals, Ms.Anum Naseer from Lahore bagged the 1st Position, Zaheer Mukhtar from Peshawar secured the 2nd Position and the 3rd position was bagged by Mr. Furqan Aziz from Karachi In the Poster/Photo-story category for students, Ms. Iqra Imtiaz from Shaheed Benazir Women University, Peshawar bagged the 1st Position, Muhammad Talal from National College of Arts Rawalpindi bagged 2nd position and the 3rd position was bagged by Ghulam Abbas from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

In the Text-Story category for professionals, Javed Iqbal Malik from Daily Awami Channel bagged the 1st position, Fazal Khaliq from Daily Dawn got the 2nd position and Sheza Mustasim from Lahore bagged the 3rd position.

In the Text-Story category for students, Sundas Mehboob from Allama Iqbal Open University Fateh-Jang bagged the 1st Position, Huma Fatima from Beacon House College Lahore got 2nd position and the 3rd position was bagged by two winners Syed Yousaf Raza from the Islamia University of Bahawalpur and Burerah Aamir from SZABIST Islamabad.