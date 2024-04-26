Open Menu

Inimical Forces Impeding Pakistan's Development To Be Failed With Nation's Support: COAS

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 04:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Friday said the armed forces of the country with the support of the nation would fail all the inimical forces bent on impeding Pakistan's development and prosperity.

The Army Chief addressed Green Pakistan Initiative conference, said an official.

"We are all a united team Pakistan - Inshallah with the cooperation and support of the people, all efforts of those who distract and obstruct Pakistan's development journey will fail," the COAS said.

The Army Chief said negative propaganda and social media trolls could not distract the nation from working for the development and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

"In today's era, complete independence without economic stability is not possible, whereas no instability would be tolerated in Pakistan's journey of prosperity and development. Let us all reject negative forces together and focus on Pakistan's journey of development and stability," the army chief said.

